Global News Morning Toronto
September 18 2020 10:26am
05:27

Back to school: Ways to maintain good mental health

Dr. Ian Dawe, program chief and medical director of mental health at Trillium Health Partners, talks about the challenges of going into a new school year in a pandemic.

