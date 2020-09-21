2 horses escape trailer flip on Highway 401 in Kingston with minor injuries

Two lanes of Highway 401 through Kingston were blocked Sunday afternoon after a horse trailer flipped over, OPP say.
Police say none of the people involved in the collision were injured, and there were only minor injuries for the horses.
The crash happened near Highway 38 before 4 p.m. Sunday.
In a tweet, OPP said a local vet was called to check the horses and a local resident took the animals to a nearby farm until the owner could pick them up.
“This is (a) great example of the community stepping up to help,” OPP said in a tweet Sunday.
OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
