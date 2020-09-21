Menu

Canada

2 horses escape trailer flip on Highway 401 in Kingston with minor injuries

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP say that two horses were left with minor injuries after the trailer carrying them flipped on Highway 401.
OPP say that two horses were left with minor injuries after the trailer carrying them flipped on Highway 401. OPP

Two lanes of Highway 401 through Kingston were blocked Sunday afternoon after a horse trailer flipped over, OPP say.

Police say none of the people involved in the collision were injured, and there were only minor injuries for the horses.

Read more: Ontario man charged with animal cruelty after horse falls from trailer on Highway 401

The crash happened near Highway 38 before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet, OPP said a local vet was called to check the horses and a local resident took the animals to a nearby farm until the owner could pick them up.

Trending Stories

“This is (a) great example of the community stepping up to help,” OPP said in a tweet Sunday.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

