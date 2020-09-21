Province makes pandemic funding available to Manitoba schools

Send this page to someone via email

All Manitoba school divisions will be able to access special Safe Schools funding to help deal with the unprecedented situation of starting the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the province said Monday.

“Our government is providing Manitoba schools with the financial resources they need to support their students and staff,” said Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“Meeting the recommended health provisions requires financial support and we are ensuring that support is available to schools.

“We know that teachers, students and staff are adjusting to a different and sometimes difficult school environment and Manitobans are grateful for all of their efforts.”

Read more: Winnipeg schools ready for start of strangest school year in recent memory

Goertzen said school divisions have been informed about the amount of per-pupil money they’ll be able to access from the fund, which consists of $52 million in one-time pandemic funding, plus an additional $48 million in preparedness funding that had been previously set aside.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to funding personal protective equipment and masks, the money will also be used to help with enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures, which includes more supplies, increased bus transportation capacity, more custodial staffing and making sure substitute teachers are available so schools can remain open.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Manitoba will be working closely with divisions, schools and stakeholders to assess where additional financial contributions are needed and will invest in order to meet these needs to ensure learning continues, while maintaining a focus on health, wellness and student achievement,” said Goertzen.

1:07 Coronavirus: Six new COVID-19 cases at Winnipeg school, some classes move to online learning Coronavirus: Six new COVID-19 cases at Winnipeg school, some classes move to online learning