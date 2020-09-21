Bradford resident charged with impaired driving following June boating crash in Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

A Bradford, Ont., resident has been charged with impaired driving following a June boating crash on Kahshe Lake in Gravenhurst, Ont.

At about 2 a.m. on June 27, a boat crashed into a shoreline, sending the operator and his passenger to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a search warrant was put out for the boat operator’s blood and that Daniel Clune, 58, from Bradford, was charged with two counts of impaired operation last week.

Clune will appear in Bracebridge court at the end of October.

