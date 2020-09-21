Menu

Crime

Bradford resident charged with impaired driving following June boating crash in Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 12:00 pm
At about 2 a.m. on June 27, a boat crashed into a shoreline, sending the operator and his passenger to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Global News Peterborough file

A Bradford, Ont., resident has been charged with impaired driving following a June boating crash on Kahshe Lake in Gravenhurst, Ont.

At about 2 a.m. on June 27, a boat crashed into a shoreline, sending the operator and his passenger to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Toronto man dead following boat crash on Lake Muskoka

Police say a search warrant was put out for the boat operator’s blood and that Daniel Clune, 58, from Bradford, was charged with two counts of impaired operation last week.

Clune will appear in Bracebridge court at the end of October.

Investigation into Muskoka boat crash continues
Investigation into Muskoka boat crash continues
