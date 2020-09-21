Menu

Crime

Shooting in Oakville sends man to hospital: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 8:51 am
Halton Police Service

Police believe a shooting in an Oakville residential area that sent a man to hospital was not a “random act” and likely a targeted shooting.

Investigators say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of Sixth Line and Elm Road.

A 53-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say that they have no suspects at present and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police say they are looking for home security camera images and video from residents in the area and are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators at 905-825-4747 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers online.

