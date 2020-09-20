Daycare union asks Quebec to appoint arbitrator in contract talks

Send this page to someone via email

A union representing at-home daycare workers in Quebec is asking the government to appoint an arbitrator in ongoing contract negotiations to stave off a general strike set to begin on Monday.

The union, which represents 10,000 at-home daycare workers across the province, made the request on Sunday afternoon after negotiations with the government were held earlier in the day.

The union says it wants the independent arbitrator to evaluate the pay scale being discussed.

The daycare workers’ top demand has been an increase in pay and the union says the government’s offer remains too low.

About 40 meetings have been held between the union and Quebec’s department of families, led by Minister Mathieu Lacombe, since March 2019.

Earlier on Sunday, the union cancelled a planned news conference “because of progress achieved at the negotiating table.”

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Lacombe said the minister would respond to the union’s request later in the day.

On Friday, the daycare workers concluded just over two weeks of rotating strike days that were held across Quebec.

The union says it will suspend its pressure tactics if the government agrees to its request for the arbitrator.