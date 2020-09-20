Winnipeg police asking for public’s help finding assault suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help tracking down a suspect in an assault from July 2.

Police say at around 11:55 a.m., officers responded an assault in the 800 block of Main Street.

The victim, a man in his late 50s, was attacked without provocation, say police, and knocked to the ground.

Police allege the suspect returned and assaulted the victim again while he was lying on the sidewalk.

Police are asking for your help identifying this man. Winnipeg police

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call either 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

