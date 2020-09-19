Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

‘Just like saving a life’: Blood drive to be held Monday in name of young N.B. cancer survivor

By Callum Smith Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 4:01 pm
Chloe Davis, a 12-year-old Riverview, N.B. girl, says she hopes to organize a bike ride to raise money for childhood cancer.
Chloe Davis, a 12-year-old Riverview, N.B. girl, says she hopes to organize a bike ride to raise money for childhood cancer. Callum Smith / Global News

A young New Brunswick girl is hoping people donate a little to make a big difference.

Chloe Davis is just 12 years old, but the Riverview native has already had the fight of her life.

She has been cancer-free for five years after an acute lymphoblastic leukemia diagnosis at the age of 4.

“I felt like I was never going to leave the hospital ever again,” she says. “I said to my mom, ‘is this my new home?'”

Read more: Young N.B. cancer survivor sells paintings to raise money for kids with cancer

She had to stay in the hospital for about two-and-a-half years while undergoing treatment.

“Her blood counts were often very low and she wasn’t allowed to be discharged until those counts came up because basically, it meant she had no immune system,” Chloe’s mom Elizabeth Davis says.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because of that, she had to have six blood transfusions and one platelet transfer,” Davis said.

Despite the draining treatments, the hospital is where she met Rebecca Schofield, a Riverview teenager who started the #BeccaToldMeTo movement.

Schofield died of brain cancer in early 2018 but not before her movement, encouraging people to commit random acts of kindness, spread across the globe.

Trending Stories

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but Saturday marks the fourth annual Becca Schofield Day.

Kids with cancer society: Childhood cancer awareness month
Kids with cancer society: Childhood cancer awareness month

The two Riverview girls formed a close connection at the hospital.

“(Rebecca) says people can do anything they put their mind to (it) and stick to it,” Chloe Davis says. “She made me feel really strong and positive about anything (that) could happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Davis says she too is hoping to spark change; she has a goal of organizing a bike ride fundraiser for kids with cancer.

“It’s been my dream for my whole life because I know many kids out there want to be free from the hospital,” she says.

Read more: Becca Schofield Fund created to help cancer patients at the Moncton Hospital

To help in another way, a blood drive is being held at the Canadian Blood Services clinic on Mapleton Road in Moncton Monday afternoon in Chloe’s name.

Due to COVID-19, donors must schedule an appointment ahead of time, and Davis hopes people do.

“There’s many kids out there that need (donors’) help,” she says. “Anytime you come to a blood drive, then it’s just like saving a life.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Canadian Blood ServicesCanadian Cancer SocietyAcute lymphoblastic leukemiaChloe DavisRebecca Schofield Day
Flyers
More weekly flyers