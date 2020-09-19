Air quality for most of southern B.C. finally rated as ‘low risk’

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of southern British Columbia were breathing a little easier Saturday morning, as smoke from wildfires on the U.S. west coast finally began to clear.

For the first time in more than a week, the province’s Air Quality Health Index rated most regions across the southern half of the province as “low risk.”

3:53 B.C. afternoon weather forecast and air quality advisory: Sept. 18 B.C. afternoon weather forecast and air quality advisory: Sept. 18

Exceptions remained in Castlegar, which retained a rating of 10+, or “very high risk,” the South Okanagan and Cranbrook, which were rated “high” and the Central Okanagan, which remained at “moderate risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

Air quality advisories for fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) remained in effect for most of southern B.C., Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Good clean air news #BCstorm!

Active weather has improved air quality for parts of south Vancouver Island with improvements coming on Sat for the rest of the South Coast and the BC Interior. For AQHI info: https://t.co/U4EcLKU69c Smoke = faded teal colour

Lightning = red dots pic.twitter.com/f1LT07ckg7 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) September 18, 2020

“Air quality has continued to improve since yesterday, but ground-level smoke still remains,” said Environment Canada in a bulletin issued early Saturday morning.

“A weather system is expected to bring further improvements through the weekend.”

Story continues below advertisement

Metro Vancouver has been under an air quality advisory due to the fires for 11 days.

People with underlying health conditions, seniors and young children remain advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.