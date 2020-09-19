Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Air quality for most of southern B.C. finally rated as ‘low risk’

By Simon Little Global News
A statue of children playing is seen amid haze in Penticton on Sept. 14.
A statue of children playing is seen amid haze in Penticton on Sept. 14. Julie Orban

Residents of southern British Columbia were breathing a little easier Saturday morning, as smoke from wildfires on the U.S. west coast finally began to clear.

For the first time in more than a week, the province’s Air Quality Health Index rated most regions across the southern half of the province as “low risk.”

B.C. afternoon weather forecast and air quality advisory: Sept. 18
B.C. afternoon weather forecast and air quality advisory: Sept. 18

Exceptions remained in Castlegar, which retained a rating of 10+, or “very high risk,” the South Okanagan and Cranbrook, which were rated “high” and the Central Okanagan, which remained at “moderate risk.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Fresher air is on the way’: U.S. wildfire smoke over B.C. to clear this weekend

Air quality advisories for fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) remained in effect for most of southern B.C., Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Trending Stories

“Air quality has continued to improve since yesterday, but ground-level smoke still remains,” said Environment Canada in a bulletin issued early Saturday morning.

“A weather system is expected to bring further improvements through the weekend.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s affecting everybody’: B.C. residents urged to stay indoors, air quality remains among world’s worst

Story continues below advertisement

Metro Vancouver has been under an air quality advisory due to the fires for 11 days.

People with underlying health conditions, seniors and young children remain advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherWildfireBC WildfireSmokeAir QualityWildfire SmokeAir Quality AdvisoryAir Quality Health IndexU.S. WildfireVancovuer weatherb.c. air qualityvancovuer air quality
Flyers
More weekly flyers