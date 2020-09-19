Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Unidentified motorist dead after collision with train: Manitoba RCMP

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 12:55 pm
This is where a crash between a SUV and a CN train took a motorist's life on Friday.
This is where a crash between a SUV and a CN train took a motorist's life on Friday. Google Maps

RCMP in Portage la Prairie say a motorist is dead after their vehicle ran into a train at a crossing on Highway 34 yesterday.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:40 p.m., just north of the Trans-Canada Highway near Road 66 N, about 41 km west of the city.

Read more: Three passengers injured, driver unhurt in crash after Highway 2 race: RCMP

They found a southbound SUV blew through the crossing arm and hit the eastbound CN train.

Mounties still haven’t been able to identify the driver but say they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate, along with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, and the CN Police Service.

RCMPCrashCollisionManitoba RCMPTrain CrashManitoba highways
