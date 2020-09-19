Unidentified motorist dead after collision with train: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP in Portage la Prairie say a motorist is dead after their vehicle ran into a train at a crossing on Highway 34 yesterday.
Officers responded to the scene at 8:40 p.m., just north of the Trans-Canada Highway near Road 66 N, about 41 km west of the city.
They found a southbound SUV blew through the crossing arm and hit the eastbound CN train.
Mounties still haven’t been able to identify the driver but say they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are continuing to investigate, along with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, and the CN Police Service.
