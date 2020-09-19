Police investigate robbery at Eastern Passage Needs store

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax RCMP say they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday morning at a Needs convenience store in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Police say officers responded to the Main Road scene around 6:30 a.m. but the suspect had already fled.

According to police, the man entered the store with a firearm and demanded cash and cigarettes from an employee.

Police say the suspect was wearing a dark winter jacket, a black mask, a burgundy baseball hat and was carrying a black bag. Halifax RCMP

Police say the suspect took off on foot with the stolen items. No one was injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as being in his 20s, approximately five feet eight inches tall and of medium build.