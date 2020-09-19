Menu

World

Southern California rattled by 4.5 magnitude earthquake

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 19, 2020 7:39 am
A couple wearing protective masks from the coronavirus walk down the street in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Friday, May 15, 2020.
A couple wearing protective masks from the coronavirus walk down the street in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m., about 3 kilometres outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 18 kilometres deep.

Read more: Firefighter dies battling wildfire east of Los Angeles

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

The epicenter of Friday night’s earthquake was close to the location of the Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, which was a magnitude 5.9, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted. The Whittier Narrows earthquake killed eight people.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
