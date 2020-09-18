Coronavirus: Hamilton Catholic school board reports first COVID-19 case in Bishop Tonnos student

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s Catholic school board is reporting its first COVID-19 case at an Ancaster high school.

The city’s public health department says a student at Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School has tested positive for the virus.

In a letter sent to families, school principal Carmelo Barone wrote that the student was last at the school on Monday and received the positive test result on Friday morning.

“Bishop Tonnos CSS and the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board are working with Public Health officials to facilitate case and contact tracing,” wrote Barone.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the individual, personal health information and identifiers will not be released.”

Story continues below advertisement

Public health will be contacting anyone who may have come in contact with the student, and any areas where they may have been will be disinfected and cleaned.

The first positive COVID-19 case at Hamilton’s public board was reported Thursday in a staff member at a before-and-after school program operating out of Templemead Elementary School.

Niagara’s Catholic board is also reporting its first case of COVID-19 in an elementary school in Niagara Falls.

Hamilton reports nine new COVID-19 cases

Hamilton public health reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

The city says 42 per cent of new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have come from people under the age of 30.

The city has 48 active cases as of Sept. 18.

Since the pandemic began, Hamilton has had a total of 1,056 confirmed cases, including 45 deaths.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks.

Halton Region with 15 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 11 new cases recorded in Oakville.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has 1,088 total cases since the pandemic began. There are 87 active cases and 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of Sept. 18.

The region has no current institutional outbreaks.

The agency says 47 per cent (31) of its 65 most recent cases in the last 10 days came from residents aged 20 to 39.

Niagara Region reports five new COVID-19 cases, new outbreak at nursing home

Niagara public health reported five new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region now has 990 total cases since the pandemic began and 36 current active cases.

Sixty-four people with COVID-19 have died in Niagara.

Public health is reporting one new outbreak at the Deer Park Villa nursing home in Grimsby.

Since the pandemic, 323 of the region’s 990 cases have occurred in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk with no new COVID-19 cases

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has an overall total of 487 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say there are 11 active cases as of Sept. 18.

The region has one community outbreak at Walpole North Elementary School near Hagersville.

Public health says 34.5 per cent of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Brant County reports one new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit revealed one new COVID-19 case on Friday.

The region has 169 confirmed cases as of Sept. 18 and five deaths since the pandemic began.

There is just one current outbreak in Brantford ​John Noble Home nursing home reporting a single case. An outbreak at Le Ballon Rouge Daycare was declared over on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement