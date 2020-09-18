Edmonton pet food organization at risk of shutting down unless it finds new space

Send this page to someone via email

A group that works to collect pet food and donate it to rescues and other agencies is desperately searching for a new home as their current landlord has given them notice they have to be out by the end of the month.

“Time’s a little short, unfortunately. We’re doing what we can do get out of here,” vice president of A Pet’s Pantry Society, Russ Fontaine, said. “It’s a little nerve wracking. At the same time, we’ll hopefully get something in the next few days.”

The organization was formed in 2015 and collects food either donated by customers or product that can’t be sold from pet stores. They store it and work with animal rescues mainly in the Edmonton area, but sometimes across Alberta and even outside the province.

Rescues can come to the organization with their wish list and receive the pet food they need.

“What this does is it helps them alleviate some of the cost involved with being an animal rescue,” Fontaine said.

They’re looking for a space that is between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet, is fully accessible and has a bay door that will allow rescues to pick up the pallets of food.

“It is really hard with the state of the economy and not a lot of people are forthcoming with a place for us to stay.”

Russ Fontaine, vice president of A Pet’s Pantry Society, stands in his organization’s current location on Sept. 17, 2020. Julien Fornier/Global News

While the organization doesn’t have money for rent right now, Fontaine said they’re hoping someone will be able to lend them some space and they’ll be able to pay that back after they achieve charity status.

“So maybe in a couple years we can work with whoever is willing to lend us space for now and maybe give them some money back towards being so generous toward us in the first place.

“If all else fails, we really don’t know where we’re going to put all this food. We may have to shut down.” Tweet This

Anyone with information on a possible space or who works in realty and would be willing to help the organization is asked to reach out to them on Facebook or to email Fontaine at russ@apetspantry.org.

“We really do need your help.”

