Supporters form human barrier around encampment in Old Strathcona

The City of Edmonton said Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona was to be cleared of tents and other structures by 10 a.m. Friday. Instead, people made a human barricade around Peace Camp Friday morning.

People there wore face masks and there were signs around the camp reading “housing is a human right.”

Supporters told Global News they were at the park to negotiate with officers and prevent them from tearing down the camp, where some people have “made their homes for now.”

“These people are just trying to live and peacefully exist here,” said Frances Bundy. “They’re here because they don’t have any other option. The cold weather is coming and… they won’t be able to be here forever. We need to be able to provide them with a better, safer option.”

Camp organizers had the chance to speak with police before peace officers planned to enter the park.

“We’re going to resist but it’s going to be non-violent resistance,” Peace Camp spokesperson Cameron Noyce said. Tweet This

“We are going to help our community and the community is going to help the organizers right back. We’re all here for each other. And that’s where we’re going to stand. And we’re not going to let them take away our camp. People need this camp.”

As of noon Friday, the tents were still there and the discussion between police and camp representatives had moved off-site.

Peace Camp in Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona, Edmonton, Sept. 18, 2020. Chris Chacon, Global News

“It’s a sad day. It’s a disappointing day,” said Jackie Foord, branch manager of Social Development with the City of Edmonton.

“I don’t think any Edmontonian can be happy with the fact that we have 500 to 600 people without homes, overnight, sleeping outside in the city.

“This is a difficult situation… It brings no joy to anyone to have to stand here today and tell people to move along.” Tweet This

She said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have intensified the situation as there are fewer spaces for people to go during the day.

“They’re setting up tents more and more. We know that tents are not a solution to homelessness.”

Peace Camp in Wilbert McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona, Edmonton, Sept. 18, 2020. Chris Chacon, Global News

“The city is really empathetic with the demands of the camp and the campers. We want to see housing too. We’re working hard – I know the community is working hard – it’s not happening fast enough,” she said.

“I don’t think anyone is going to say the system is perfect and that people are housed fast enough. It’s a tough day.”

On Thursday, Noyes said the city had given the group a deadline of 10 a.m. Friday to take down tents and structures and that they must vacate the area by 11 p.m.