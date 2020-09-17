Organizers of Old Strathcona encampment say they’ve been given deadline to leave

Send this page to someone via email

Representatives of a homeless camp in Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park in Edmonton say they’ve been told everyone must vacate the area by Friday.

Organizers of Peace Camp, which is located north of Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona, say they’ve been told tents and structures must be taken down by 10 a.m. and everyone must leave the site by 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

“We don’t intend to do that,” spokesperson Cameron Noyes said on Thursday.

“We want to kind of stand our ground and that’s part of the point of this. Tweet This

“We did know eventually the city was going to take exception to this. It happened a little sooner than we hoped but it happened a little later than we expected. This isn’t a surprise to us and now we’ve got to stand our ground.”

A homeless encampment in Wilbert McIntyre Park in Edmonton’s Old Strathcona. Sept. 17, 2020. Global News

Noyes said if the group is forced to leave Wilbert McIntyre Park, they’ll relocate somewhere nearby that’s also visible.

On Wednesday, the group shared a list of demands, including a supervised consumption site in Old Strathcona, a LGBT-friendly overnight shelter and access to housing and social services on site at Peace Camp.

The list was sent to Don Iveson, as well as the provincial and federal governments.

A city spokesperson told Global News interim city manager Adam Laughlin will speak about the camp and any developments at a news conference Thursday afternoon after council’s emergency management committee meeting.

Laughlin said Wednesday that the city is in “regular conversation with organizers of that camp and continue to work towards resolution.”

The city has always stressed its preferred approach to homelessness is the Housing First model with social, mental health and addictions supports.

At the end of August, Iveson put forward a plan to end homelessness in a 10-week period — before winter.

Iveson said he was requesting federal financial aid to help move people without places to live into bridge or transitional housing.

"Most urgently, cities across Canada are suggesting that we convert buildings like motels and hotels into permanent supportive housing so that we can better support Canadians experiencing homelessness, including those living with mental illness and substance use disorders," Iveson said on Sept. 10.

"This is a more cost-effective measure than any short-term or temporary shelters, and supports key federal objectives to reach or exceed the national housing strategy's aim to cut chronic homelessness in half."

The mayor also wants the federal government to demand the Alberta government support the initiative.

"Bring pressure to bear on the provinces to fund within their jurisdiction the support services, which the evidence continually shows will save provincial governments money in their jurisdiction around health and justice," he said.

This is the second encampment in Edmonton this summer. The first is Camp Pekiwewin in Rossdale, near RE/MAX Field.

