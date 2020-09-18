Plan calls for $16.2-million Sam Lawrence Park makeover

Send this page to someone via email

One of Hamilton’s most popular and historic parks is in line for a massive redevelopment.

The master plan for Sam Lawrence Park, which will be presented to the public works committee on Monday, Sept. 21, calls for an investment of $16.2 million over the next 20 years.

The plan is being presented to city politicians following significant public consultation, which started in the spring of 2019 and included meetings and surveys.

The Sam Lawrence Park Master Plan will be presented to the #HamOnt Public Works Monday.@PaulsEsther & I are excited to present the details and have issued the attached joint press release proposing $2M in funding from the Wards 7&8 reserves to get shovels in the ground by 2022. pic.twitter.com/rIJPOKqJNA — John-Paul Danko (@JohnPaulDanko) September 17, 2020

Ward 8 Coun. John-Paul Danko says the “signature” piece will be a pedestrian bridge over the Jolley Cut to connect the two sides of the mountain brow location.

There are also plans for an observation deck and extensive new gardens, but Danko says the focus was on “honouring the history, the architecture that was part of the original design.”

Danko and Ward 7 Coun. Esther Pauls are each proposing to invest $1 million from their area rating reserve budgets to get the work started over the next two years, including new plantings, pathways and lighting.

Danko says they’ve been identified by city staff as portions of the master plan “that could be implemented right away.”

The pedestrian bridge is the most costly piece and will have to be worked into the city’s capital budget over the longer term.

Pauls calls Sam Lawrence Park a “showcase” for the city that attracts both residents and visitors.

Pauls adds that she’s excited to be partnering “not only to beautify it, but to also improve the infrastructure by adding a trail that can be used by all.”

Sam Lawrence served as Hamilton’s first “labour” mayor in the 1940s and actively supported steelworkers during a contentious strike during his term.

The park was named in his honour in 1960, one year after he died at age 80.