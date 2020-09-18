Moisson Montreal food bank in need of volunteers to answer record demand

Send this page to someone via email

As food banks see demand skyrocket, Moisson Montreal is calling on volunteers for help as it deals with a staff shortage.

Quebec’s largest community food distributor has seen an increase in demand since April of about 33 per cent compared to last year, according to director general Richard Daneau.

“We can appreciate the significance of the demand for food,” Daneau said.

“There are more and more people who need food and are facing hunger.”

Moisson Montreal usually welcomes 11,351 volunteers through its doors that put in more than 85,085 hours of work a year.

However, in 2020, with COVID-19, Moisson Montreal has seen the number of volunteers drop by 10 per cent.

Currently, the warehouse is working with 62 people a day instead of the usual 85.

Daneau worries about a possible second wave and the repercussions it will have on the much-needed aid.

“We’re afraid about the jump in demand and even more afraid of having the resources to do the job,” he said.

If numbers continue to dwindle, the food bank won’t be able to deliver the same essential service, Daneau said.

Daneau understands that people are nervous about contracting the virus but says the need is great and facilities are safe.

In the last six months, since the beginning of the pandemic, Daneau says there have been no reported cases of the novel coronavirus in the Montreal warehouse.

Some 15 million kilograms of food come through the Moisson Montreal facilities each year.

They manage the redistribution of national and provincial donations, which are assigned to the 19 other Moisson food banks in Quebec.

Volunteers are asked to register online on the food bank’s website.