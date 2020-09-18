Menu

Comments

World

Trump administration offered to pardon Julian Assange, lawyer says

By Andrew MacAskill Reuters
Posted September 18, 2020 8:31 am
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appears in court for extradition hearing, father criticizes case
U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if the WikiLeaks founder provided the source for the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a London court was told on Friday.

Read more: Julian Assange extradition hearing paused over fears lawyer exposed to coronavirus

Assange’s lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, said she observed a meeting where former Republican U.S. Representative Dana Rohrabacher and Charles Johnson, an associate known to have close ties to the Trump campaign, made the offer.

Coronavirus outbreak: WikiLeaks’s Assange hearing delayed due to pandemic
“The proposal put forward by Congressman Rohrabacher was that Mr. Assange identify the source for the 2016 election publications in return for some form of pardon,” Robinson said in a witness statement given to the court.

Read more: Judge tells Julian Assange to stop interrupting witnesses during hearing

Australian-born Assange, 49, is fighting to stop being sent to the United States, where he is charged with conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law over the release of confidential cables by WikiLeaks in 2010-2011.

© 2020 Reuters
