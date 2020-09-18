Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 18, 2020 1:29 am
A Toronto police officer inspects a damaged motorcycle near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 Thursday night.
A Toronto police officer inspects a damaged motorcycle near Warden Avenue and Highway 401 Thursday night. Global News

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Toronto‘s east end Thursday night.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Warden Avenue, just south of Highway 401, at around 10:40 p.m.

The spokesperson said the force of the collision between the motorcycle and the car caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The motorcyclist suffered “significant injuries” and they died at the scene. The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Officers closed the immediate area off to vehicular traffic as investigators gathered evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed as of early Friday.

