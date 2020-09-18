Motorcyclist dead after crash with car in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car in Toronto‘s east end Thursday night.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to Warden Avenue, just south of Highway 401, at around 10:40 p.m.

The spokesperson said the force of the collision between the motorcycle and the car caused significant damage to both vehicles.

The motorcyclist suffered “significant injuries” and they died at the scene. The driver of the car remained at the scene.

Officers closed the immediate area off to vehicular traffic as investigators gathered evidence.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t disclosed as of early Friday.

