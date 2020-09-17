Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Nicholas Sheran Pool in Lethbridge set to reopen Monday

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
WATCH ABOVE: Lethbridge residents can now look forward to expanded swim options as the Nicholas Sheran Leisure Centre Pool is set to reopen on Monday. Taz Dhaliwal finds out what changes people can expect amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As the City of Lethbridge continues to reopen its recreational facilities, residents will be able to enjoy the pool amenities at Nicholas Sheran Leisure Centre once again starting Monday, with registration for swimming lessons beginning Tuesday.

“We’re going to have the same programs that we have pre-COVID(-19) — the difference that you’re going to see is the COVID(-19) precautions we have in place to mitigate risk,” said Brad Pack, the general manager for Recreation Excellence with the City of Lethbridge.

As guidelines continue to be updated by the Alberta government, the Recreation Excellence team says changes will continue to be made at all pools managed by them.

“We’re excited from a city standpoint to be able to open more facilities for the public,” said Robin Harper, general manager of recreation and culture with the City of Lethbridge.

“I know it’s been difficult for the citizens and the users not having these opportunities to get out and participate, so we are very excited to be getting closer to getting all of our facilities back open again,” Harper added.

There will be a 60-person capacity and some changes residents should expect to see include:

  • A limited number of lockers available for use.
  • Showers will only be available as people enter the pool. Guests are asked to refrain from showering after their swim.
  • Hot tubs and saunas are now open with capacity limits.
  • Public swims are no longer required to pre-book a swim time.
  • Limited swims such as lane swimming and fitness classes must be registered for online.
  • Masks must be worn by patrons in common areas of the facility and physical distancing will be enforced.
  • Spectator areas will remain closed.

Read more: Lethbridge YMCA, city facilities not set to reopen Friday with Stage 2 of Alberta relaunch

 

“We’ve reduced our capacity for lessons as well as our other swims and the young levels — preschool through to Swim Kids 4 — have parents that have to participate as instructors socially distance,” Pack said.

Read more: Coronavirus: How movie, live theatres in Lethbridge are planning for Stage 2 reopening

The pools at the YMCA in Lethbridge have been open for about two months now, with the next step being the reintroduction of the hot tub and saunas. However, officials don’t have a firm date for when that will happen.

City officials said Fritz Sick Pool is slated to reopen in late October.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LethbridgeYMCAYQLRecreationPoolsswimming poolsReopening poolsNicholas Sheran Leisure CentreNicholas Sheran Pool
