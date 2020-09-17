Train service resumes at site of massive derailment near Hope B.C.

Train service has now resumed at the site of a massive derailment near Hope B.C. on Monday.
CN Rail said 60 railcars carrying potash came crashing down off the tracks near Hunter Creek, close to Highway 1.
Debris is still being removed from the site, the company confirmed Thursday.
However, trains can start moving through the area again.
Environmental experts and third-party contractors are monitoring the situation.
Water monitoring also continues downstream with additional containment barriers put into place.
The cause of the incident remains unknown.
