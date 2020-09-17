Train service resumes at site of massive derailment near Hope B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Train service has now resumed at the site of a massive derailment near Hope B.C. on Monday.

CN Rail said 60 railcars carrying potash came crashing down off the tracks near Hunter Creek, close to Highway 1.

Debris is still being removed from the site, the company confirmed Thursday.

1:22 Investigation launched after massive train derailment near Hope Investigation launched after massive train derailment near Hope

However, trains can start moving through the area again.

Story continues below advertisement

Environmental experts and third-party contractors are monitoring the situation.

Water monitoring also continues downstream with additional containment barriers put into place.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.