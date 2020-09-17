Menu

Train service resumes at site of massive derailment near Hope B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 5:58 pm
Drone video of huge train derailment near Hope B.C.
WATCH: Drone video shows just how extensive the train derailment is near Hope B.C. Monday. CN Rail said at least 60 cars went off the tracks at Hunter Creek.

Train service has now resumed at the site of a massive derailment near Hope B.C. on Monday.

CN Rail said 60 railcars carrying potash came crashing down off the tracks near Hunter Creek, close to Highway 1.

Debris is still being removed from the site, the company confirmed Thursday.

Investigation launched after massive train derailment near Hope


However, trains can start moving through the area again.

Environmental experts and third-party contractors are monitoring the situation.

Read more: Drone video shows tangle of railcars after train derailment near Hope, B.C.

Water monitoring also continues downstream with additional containment barriers put into place.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

