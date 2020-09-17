Menu

Crime

Driver who hit 9 people in Montreal North faces 3 charges: police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 8:00 pm
The 38-year-old driver was charged with armed assault, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and a hit-and-run on Thursday.
The 38-year-old driver was charged with armed assault, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and a hit-and-run on Thursday. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

The driver who struck nine people on Wednesday afternoon in Montreal North was charged with armed assault, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and a hit-and-run on Thursday.

Montreal police said several 911 calls were made around 12:45 p.m. reporting a collision between a vehicle and several pedestrians.

The 38-year-old driver hit the first victim on Langelier Boulevard and Dijon Street and then struck the other eight victims on the sidewalk a few blocks down at the the intersection of Avenue Valade and Dijon Street, according to police.

Read more: Police go door-to-door, set up command post in Montreal North after recent shootings

The nine victims were between the ages of five months and 71 years old. The suspect continued driving and was stopped by police shortly after.

All nine victims were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries but was taken to hospital for a mental health assessment, under police guard. Police say the driver seemed “confused” when he was arrested.

Police say the results of his blood test are pending to see if the 38-year-old man was driving while intoxicated. The suspect could face an additional charge of driving while intoxicated.

