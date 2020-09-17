Menu

Canada

Edmonton’s significantly revamped Stanley A. Milner Library opens doors to the public

By Staff The Canadian Press
Inside tour of new Stanley A. Milner Library
WATCH ABOVE: Some Global News videos about the Stanley A. Milner Library in Edmonton.

Some Edmontonians who got a peek inside their city’s new downtown library say it’s what’s inside that matters.

The Stanley A. Milner Library has opened its doors to the public, four years after closing for $85 million in renovations.

READ MORE: Grand opening of Stanley A. Milner Library to take place Sept. 17 

The building received some backlash last year after people got a look at the new, modern angular structure and online memes compared it to a military tank.

Carmelita Ryan-Kelly took a tour of the library and says it definitely looks funny from the outside.

READ MORE: ‘Ugly,’ ‘not as pictured’: Edmonton reacts to new Stanley Milner Library design

But she says it’s not funny on the inside and described it as being state-of-the-art.

Tickets are sold out for 15-minute tours of the building.

View some photos of the renovated library below:

A look inside the new Stanley Milner Library in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
A look inside the new Stanley Milner Library in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News
Inside Edmonton's new Stanley Milner Library downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Inside Edmonton's new Stanley Milner Library downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News
Inside Edmonton's new Stanley Milner Library downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Inside Edmonton's new Stanley Milner Library downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News
The newly designed Stanley Milner Library in downtown Edmonton on July 16, 2019.
The newly designed Stanley Milner Library in downtown Edmonton on July 16, 2019. Brenna Karsten-Smith, Global News
