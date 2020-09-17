Edmonton’s significantly revamped Stanley A. Milner Library opens doors to the public

Send this page to someone via email

Some Edmontonians who got a peek inside their city’s new downtown library say it’s what’s inside that matters.

The Stanley A. Milner Library has opened its doors to the public, four years after closing for $85 million in renovations.

READ MORE: Grand opening of Stanley A. Milner Library to take place Sept. 17

The building received some backlash last year after people got a look at the new, modern angular structure and online memes compared it to a military tank.

Carmelita Ryan-Kelly took a tour of the library and says it definitely looks funny from the outside.

READ MORE: ‘Ugly,’ ‘not as pictured’: Edmonton reacts to new Stanley Milner Library design

But she says it’s not funny on the inside and described it as being state-of-the-art.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets are sold out for 15-minute tours of the building.

View some photos of the renovated library below:

A look inside the new Stanley Milner Library in downtown Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News Inside Edmonton's new Stanley Milner Library downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News Inside Edmonton's new Stanley Milner Library downtown on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News The newly designed Stanley Milner Library in downtown Edmonton on July 16, 2019. Brenna Karsten-Smith, Global News