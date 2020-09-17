Menu

Variety Week on Global BC 2020: Day 4

By Amy Judd Global News
On the 1990 Variety Telethon, Michelle Rintoull appeared with Bob McGrath as he sang the young girl an emotional song. Years later, the two reunited on the telethon.
The fifth annual Variety Week continues Thursday, highlighting stories from children and families around the province who have been helped by Variety – the Children’s Charity.

You can donate to help kids in B.C. through Variety by calling 310-KIDS or donating online. You can also text KIDS to 45678 to make a $20 donation.

Here are some of the stories we are sharing on the fourth day of Variety Week.

WATCH: Hearing aids, Continuous Glucose Monitors and medical equipment for home support are not always covered under MSP and can be taxing on a family’s finances. BC Diabetes Medical Director Dr. Tom Elliott explains why CGMs in particular can save the lives of diabetic children, and why funding from Variety for CGMs is crucial.

Variety helps with costly medical supplies
WATCH: On the 1990 Variety Telethon, Michelle Rintoull appeared with Bob McGrath as he sang the young girl an emotional song. They appeared on posters together to promote the show, along with Michelle’s loveable Variety doll. 27 years later, the two reunited on the Telethon. Relive that magical moment and find out how Michelle has overcome her challenges to become a successful paralegal.

Catching up with Variety’s 1990 poster child
