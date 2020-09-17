Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case for Peterborough area increases overall total to 111

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 5:14 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported one new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
Peterborough Public Health reported one new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. Global New Peterborough file

One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported on Thursday for the Peterborough area.

The update from Peterborough Public Health at 5 p.m. indicates that of now 111 cases, 103 are resolved — unchanged from Wednesday. There are now six active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: Coronavirus: Peterborough drive-thru clinic relocating to Eastgate Memorial Park

An outbreak declared on Tuesday also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

Story continues below advertisement

 



In its weekly situational update, the 111 cases have been traced to the following:

  • Contact of an existing case: 49.1 per cent
  • Travel-related: 29.1 per cent
  • Community transmission/spread: 20.1 per cent
  • Pending: 0.9 per cent

The health unit’s incidence rate is 74 cases per 100,000 residents versus the provincial average of 304 cases per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus: Ford promises ‘severe, severe fines’ for new social gathering rules

The city’s weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at Northcrest Arena parking lot in the city’s north end until Friday. The centre runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

However, the centre will be relocating to Eastgate Memorial Park on Ashburnham Drive with testing to begin on Monday. All operational times remain the same.

Story continues below advertisement

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The health unit says as of Thursday, more than 26,650 people have been tested — up 200 from Wednesday’s update. It’s approximately one out of every six residents in the jurisdiction.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough Public HealthPeterborough COVID-19how many cases in Peterborough?Peterborough COVIDDrive-thru ClinicPeterborough coroanvirus
