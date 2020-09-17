Coronavirus: 1 new case for Peterborough area increases overall total to 111

Send this page to someone via email

One new case of the novel coronavirus was reported on Thursday for the Peterborough area.

The update from Peterborough Public Health at 5 p.m. indicates that of now 111 cases, 103 are resolved — unchanged from Wednesday. There are now six active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

An outbreak declared on Tuesday also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

Get a phone alert if you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and let others know if you test positive without sharing any personal information. For more information, visit https://t.co/MedVECRNpv pic.twitter.com/UQ2RAPM6s3 — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) September 17, 2020

In its weekly situational update, the 111 cases have been traced to the following:

Contact of an existing case: 49.1 per cent

Travel-related: 29.1 per cent

Community transmission/spread: 20.1 per cent

Pending: 0.9 per cent

The health unit’s incidence rate is 74 cases per 100,000 residents versus the provincial average of 304 cases per 100,000 residents.

The city’s weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at Northcrest Arena parking lot in the city’s north end until Friday. The centre runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

However, the centre will be relocating to Eastgate Memorial Park on Ashburnham Drive with testing to begin on Monday. All operational times remain the same.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

The health unit says as of Thursday, more than 26,650 people have been tested — up 200 from Wednesday’s update. It’s approximately one out of every six residents in the jurisdiction.