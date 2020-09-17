Fentanyl seized from Yorkton home, 3 people charged with trafficking

Send this page to someone via email

A drug bust in Yorkton, Sask., has resulted in trafficking charges being laid against three people, officials say.

On Sept. 13, Yorkton RCMP and their investigative and crime units executed a search warrant at a home in the city.

Police say they seized 28.5 grams of fentanyl and three people were taken into custody.

Christy Lee McLean, 42, Myia Rae Billie Tovee, 18, and Leon Rodney Keshance, 52, all of Yorkton, are jointly charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

All three accused are scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on Sept. 22.

