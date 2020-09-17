Menu

Crime

Fentanyl seized from Yorkton home, 3 people charged with trafficking

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 4:28 pm
RCMP seized 28.5 grams of fentanyl from a home in Yorkton on Sept. 13.
RCMP seized 28.5 grams of fentanyl from a home in Yorkton on Sept. 13. Handout Photo / Yorkton RCMP

A drug bust in Yorkton, Sask., has resulted in trafficking charges being laid against three people, officials say.

On Sept. 13, Yorkton RCMP and their investigative and crime units executed a search warrant at a home in the city.

Read more: Convenience store robbery in Regina leads police to stash of meth and fentanyl

Police say they seized 28.5 grams of fentanyl and three people were taken into custody.

Christy Lee McLean, 42, Myia Rae Billie Tovee, 18, and Leon Rodney Keshance, 52, all of Yorkton, are jointly charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: Canada’s other health-care crisis — the epidemic of fatal drug overdoses

All three accused are scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on Sept. 22.

Saskatchewan families advocate for urgent solutions to overdose crisis
