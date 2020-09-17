Court rejects government appeal, Bill 40 remains suspended for Quebec English school boards

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Court of Appeal decided on Thursday that Bill 40 — the education reform bill — will not apply to English school boards in the province.

“It’s a victory for minority rights,” said former MNA and head of APPELE Québec Geoff Kelley.

The Quebec Court of Appeal upheld a stay issued in early August to English school boards challenging the province’s education reform legislation.

Under Bill 40, Quebec school boards are replaced with service centres. The law was passed in February and the Legault government invoked closure. English school boards were given the right to continue to hold democratic elections and were given until November to shift to service centres.

The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) and other groups, however, filed an injunction in May, challenging the governance plan on the basis it doesn’t respect Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The section guarantees minority language educational rights to English-speaking minorities in Quebec.

On Aug. 10, a Quebec Superior Court judge ruled in favour of groups seeking to stay the application of the law in English school boards until a full legal challenge could be heard.

Premier François Legault then vowed to contest the ruling, saying the legislation is “well-founded.”

On Aug. 21, Justice Benoit Moore of the appellate court refused the Quebec government’s request to overturn the stay.

Moore set mid September as a date for a panel of judges from Quebec’s top court to review the matter.

–with files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise