Police escalate search efforts after 2 seniors go missing in north Etobicoke

Toronto police say they have escalated their search to a “Level 3” — the highest level possible — after two men went missing in north Etobicoke earlier this week.

Supt. Ron Taverner of 23 Division in north Etobicoke was joined by local Coun. Michael Ford to appeal to anyone who may have seen either of the men.

“We’ve brought in resources from right across the city, obviously we are taking this to the highest level possible,” Taverner told reporters on Thursday.

“We are doing everything we can to locate these individuals,” he said.

Leonard Simpson, a 98-year-old man, was last seen on Monday at 12 p.m. in the Kendleton Drive and John Garland Boulevard area.

Simpson is described as five-foot-three, weighing about 120 pounds and has a slim build with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a beige sweater, blue jeans, black baseball cap, red glasses, and multi-coloured shoes, police said.

Two surveillance videos were released by investigators of Simpson in hopes someone might have seen him.

2:11 2 senior men missing from Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood 2 senior men missing from Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood

Chandulal Gandhi, an 83-year-old man, was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West area.

Ghandi is described as five-foot-seven with a slim build and has white hair and a white beard.

He was last seen wearing grey dress pants, a black jacket, and a blue baseball cap, police said.

Police are concerned for both men’s safety.

“Hopefully we will find them,” Taverener said.

Taverner is asking people to check their surveillance videos and be aware of people they come across to see if it matches Ghandi’s and Simpson’s descriptions.

“I want to thank the Toronto Police Service, the men and women who are out there day and night looking for these individuals,” Ford said.

Taverner said there is no link to the two men who were stabbed to death in the last two weeks.

“We have nothing to say that they are linked,” Taverner said. “We have no evidence to suggest that is the case.”