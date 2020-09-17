2nd man charged in fatal shooting outside Calgary hookah lounge

Send this page to someone via email

A second man has been charged in relation to a shooting outside a hookah lounge in southeast Calgary that left one man dead and another injured.

Police said officers rushed to the scene outside Portico Hookah Lounge at 1806 35 Street S.E. at about 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Investigators believe two groups of men got into a fight in the lounge before being asked to leave. Once outside, the fight continued and shots were fired.

Police said two people sustained gunshot wounds. One victim, who has since been identified as 20-year-old Abdurahaman Oma Indiris, died from his injuries.

The second victim, believed to have been an innocent bystander at the scene, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

On Monday, police arrested 28-year-old Calgarian Samuel Lugela and charged him with second-degree murder in relation to the shooting.

As a result of additional evidence, police said a second man has also been arrested.

Feysal Osman Abdul-Aziz, 27, of Calgary, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Abdul-Aziz is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

In a news release Thursday, police said CCTV footage from the area showed additional witnesses of the homicide who haven’t yet come forward.

Police said officers are looking to speak with these witnesses as it’s believed some of them may have recorded or filmed the confrontation.

“We will continue to pursue all individuals involved in this homicide,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit said.

“This shooting created a significant risk to the community and we are asking the people who have information that could assist investigators to come forward.” Tweet This

Anyone with information, photos or videos of the shooting is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

— With files from Heide Pearson, Global News