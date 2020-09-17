Peterborough man charged with impaired driving on Highway 7: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges following a traffic stop on Highway 7 on Wednesday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 7 p.m. officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, east of Peterborough.

Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

William Macmurray, 71, of Peterborough, Ont., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 plus and operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 21, OPP said Thursday.

