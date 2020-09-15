Impaired driving stop results in assault on officer in Lindsay, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and assault charges following an altercation with a police officer on Monday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:40 p.m., police received two reports about a vehicle driven by a suspected impaired driver.

Officers found the vehicle in the area of Durham Street East in Lindsay and determined the woman was impaired.

Police allege that during their investigation the woman kicked an officer.

Angela Christine Woolacott, 33, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; assaulting a peace officer; and refusing to comply with a demand.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 19.

