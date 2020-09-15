Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving stop results in assault on officer in Lindsay, police say

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 11:29 am
Police in Lindsay allege a woman assaulted an officer during an investigation into impaired driving.
Police in Lindsay allege a woman assaulted an officer during an investigation into impaired driving. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., woman faces impaired driving and assault charges following an altercation with a police officer on Monday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:40 p.m., police received two reports about a vehicle driven by a suspected impaired driver.

Read more: Clarington man charged with drug-impaired driving following crash on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough: OPP

Officers found the vehicle in the area of Durham Street East in Lindsay and determined the woman was impaired.

Police allege that during their investigation the woman kicked an officer.

Trending Stories

Angela Christine Woolacott, 33, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; assaulting a peace officer; and refusing to comply with a demand.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 19.

Assault on police officers in Peterborough increase of over 240%
Assault on police officers in Peterborough increase of over 240%
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivinglindsayImpairedassault police officerassault peace officerassault a police officer
Flyers
More weekly flyers