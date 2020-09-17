Toronto man faces 1st-degree murder charge in death of Brampton teen

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been arrested and two others are still at large in connection with a murder in Milton, Ont., according to police.

On Thursday, Halton police charged a 22-year-old Toronto man with the kidnapping and first-degree murder of 16-year-old Ezekiel Agyemang of Brampton.

Agyemang, whose identity was made public by his family, was found by a passerby on June 30 near the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Side Road. Detectives say his cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Investigators say a 29-year-old, who resides in Toronto and Hamilton, has also been charged with kidnapping. The arrests were made by joint police units from Halton, Toronto, Peel and Hamilton on Sept. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other men tied to the murder are still outstanding and are considered armed and dangerous, according to detectives.

Warrants have been issued for Ahmed Ismail, 24, and Stanley Frempong, 20, both from Toronto.

Police believe Ismail may be in the Calgary area.

Halton police say they are looking for Ahmed Ismail, 24, and Stanley Frempong, 20, both of Toronto. Ismail may be in Calgary, according to investigators. Halton Regional Police

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and are appealing for any surveillance video from the area of Guelph Line north of the 401 to No. 10 Side Road in Milton.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4776 or Calgary police at 403-428-8877.

Story continues below advertisement