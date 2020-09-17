Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 28 Western University students test positive for coronavirus, prompting tightened restrictions

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man faces 1st-degree murder charge in death of Brampton teen

By Don Mitchell Global News
Halton police say 16-year-old Ezekiel Agyemang of Brampton was found by a passerby on June 30, 2020 near the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Side Road. Detectives say his cause of death was a gunshot wound.
Halton police say 16-year-old Ezekiel Agyemang of Brampton was found by a passerby on June 30, 2020 near the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Side Road. Detectives say his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Halton Regional Police

Two men have been arrested and two others are still at large in connection with a murder in Milton, Ont., according to police.

On Thursday, Halton police charged a 22-year-old Toronto man with the kidnapping and first-degree murder of 16-year-old Ezekiel Agyemang of Brampton.

Agyemang, whose identity was made public by his family, was found by a passerby on June 30 near the intersection of Guelph Line and No. 10 Side Road. Detectives say his cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Read more: Body of man found in Milton, Ont., intersection, Halton police say

Investigators say a 29-year-old, who resides in Toronto and Hamilton, has also been charged with kidnapping. The arrests were made by joint police units from Halton, Toronto, Peel and Hamilton on Sept. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Two other men tied to the murder are still outstanding and are considered armed and dangerous, according to detectives.

Warrants have been issued for Ahmed Ismail, 24, and Stanley Frempong, 20, both from Toronto.

Trending Stories

Police believe Ismail may be in the Calgary area.

Halton police say they are looking for Ahmed Ismail, 24, and Stanley Frempong, 20, both of Toronto. Ismail may be in Calgary, according to investigators.
Halton police say they are looking for Ahmed Ismail, 24, and Stanley Frempong, 20, both of Toronto. Ismail may be in Calgary, according to investigators. Halton Regional Police

Detectives say the investigation is still ongoing and are appealing for any surveillance video from the area of Guelph Line north of the 401 to No. 10 Side Road in Milton.

Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police at 905-825-4776 or Calgary police at 403-428-8877.

Alleged suspect in Oshawa mass murder identified as survivor’s brother
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halton Regional Policehalton policebody found in MiltonHalton police investigationMilton bodyMilton body foundMilton investigationahmed ismailezekiel agyemangmurder of brampton teenmurder of teen in miltonstanley frempong
Flyers
More weekly flyers