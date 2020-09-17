Downtown Kingston COVID-19 assessment centre to be moved to Beechgrove complex

Kingston Health Sciences Centre said it will move the city’s coronavirus assessment centre from its downtown location to a midtown location at the end of the month.

The city’s main assessment centre is currently located at the Leon’s Centre, but Elizabeth Bardon, vice president of mission, strategy integration and support services at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said the assessment centre will soon be moved to the Beechgrove Complex.

“We’ve certainly appreciated the city’s support for allowing us to use the Leon’s Centre over the past number of months,” Bardon said.

Bardon said the exact time for the changeover has yet to be determined, and she did not specify which building in the complex would be the site of the new assessment centre.

A satellite assessment centre will continue to run at Queen’s University’s Mitchell Hall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Queen’s students as well.