Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Downtown Kingston COVID-19 assessment centre to be moved to Beechgrove complex

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 10:43 am
Kingston's assessment centre will be moving to the Beechgrove Complex at the end of the month.
Kingston's assessment centre will be moving to the Beechgrove Complex at the end of the month. Mike Postovit/Global News

Kingston Health Sciences Centre said it will move the city’s coronavirus assessment centre from its downtown location to a midtown location at the end of the month.

The city’s main assessment centre is currently located at the Leon’s Centre, but Elizabeth Bardon, vice president of mission, strategy integration and support services at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, said the assessment centre will soon be moved to the Beechgrove Complex.

Read more: Satellite COVID-19 testing centre set up on Queen’s University campus

“We’ve certainly appreciated the city’s support for allowing us to use the Leon’s Centre over the past number of months,” Bardon said.

Trending Stories

Bardon said the exact time for the changeover has yet to be determined, and she did not specify which building in the complex would be the site of the new assessment centre.

Story continues below advertisement

A satellite assessment centre will continue to run at Queen’s University’s Mitchell Hall from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Queen’s students as well.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Covid 19 kingstonLeons Centreassessment centreassessment centre movingbeechgrove complexcovid test kingstonkingston assessment centre movingleon's centre testing centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers