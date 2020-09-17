Menu

2 injured following Thursday morning kitchen fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Two people were injured following a kitchen fire in Peterborough on Thursday.
Two people were treated for injuries following a kitchen fire in Peterborough early Thursday.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a reported kitchen fire at a residence on Park Street.

Platoon chief Don Broersma says all occupants were out of the unit before firefighters arrived. He said crews quickly extinguished the blaze.

He said two occupants were injured while attempting to extinguish the fire.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

A cause of the fire was not released.

