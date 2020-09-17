Nova Scotia First Nation to launch lobster fleet amid tension on the wharf

Send this page to someone via email

A First Nation in Nova Scotia plans to launch its own lobster fishing fleet Thursday, in defiance of federal regulations that say the fishery is closed for the season.

The Sipekne’katik First Nation says there will be a ceremony at the wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., to bless the fleet before it launches its own self-regulated fishery.

READ MORE: Calls from Sipekne’katik First Nation for government and RCMP to uphold rule of law

The First Nation says a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling, known as the Marshall decision, granted the Mi’kmaq the right to catch and sell lobster outside of the regular fishing season.

However, non-Indigenous fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia have long complained that Indigenous fishermen have been taking part in an illegal fishery.

2:05 Lobster fishers get creative as market grinds to a halt Lobster fishers get creative as market grinds to a halt

There have been numerous protests and clashes over the years, as First Nations in the Maritimes and Quebec sought fishing agreements with Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, hundreds of non-Indigenous commercial fishermen staged protests at two wharfs in southwestern Nova Scotia, alleging illegal fishing in St. Marys Bay.

They allege that a communal food, social and ceremonial First Nations lobster fishery is being used as cover for an illegal commercial fishery, and they demanded a crackdown on those selling lobster out of season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.