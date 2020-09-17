Menu

Crime

Cobourg police seek 2 suspects in retail store robbery investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 9:08 am
Cobourg police seek two suspects in a retail store robbery on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are looking for two suspects following a reported robbery at a retail store on Wednesday evening.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6:25 p.m., two men wearing masks and gloves entered a Telus/Koodo store at a northwest plaza and locked the door.

They then allegedly directed employees to the back of the store and stole a “large quantity” of merchandise.

Read more: Cobourg man found with weapons in marina area: police

Police say the suspects were interrupted by customers who were attempted to enter the store. The suspects left on foot and were last seen in the area of Burnham and White streets, police said.

Police believe the suspects targeted the store and noted there were no weapons seen or used and no threats of violence against staff inside.

One suspect is Black, standing six feet three inches and was wearing black Adidas pants with a white stripe and a white jacket. The other suspect was Black, and wearing black and grey Nike jogging pants and a black jacket.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage is asked to call police at  905-372-6821, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online.

