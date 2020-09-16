Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases remain at 110 for Peterborough area

Send this page to someone via email

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Wednesday for the Peterborough area.

The update at 4:30 p.m. comes after four new cases were announced over the past two days, including an outbreak declared at Fairhaven long-term care Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

There remain five active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Of the 110 cases, 103 are resolved.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — is held at Northcrest Arena parking lot in the city’s north end. The centre runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit says as of Wednesday, more than 26,650 people have been tested — up 200 from Tuesday’s update.