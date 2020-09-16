Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases remain at 110 for Peterborough area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2020 4:47 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The Canadian Press

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Wednesday for the Peterborough area.

The update at 4:30 p.m. comes after four new cases were announced over the past two days, including an outbreak declared at Fairhaven long-term care Tuesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Coronavirus: New location sought for drive-thru testing centre in Peterborough

There remain five active cases of COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. Of the 110 cases, 103 are resolved.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, two people have died of COVID-19 complications. Both deaths occurred in April.

Coronavirus: Ford promises ‘severe, severe fines’ for new social gathering rules
Story continues below advertisement

The city’s weekday drive-thru testing centre — for asymptomatic individuals — is held at Northcrest Arena parking lot in the city’s north end. The centre runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘There will be fines’: Ontario to reduce social gathering limits amid rise in coronavirus cases

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit says as of Wednesday, more than 26,650 people have been tested — up 200 from Tuesday’s update.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough COVID-19Curve Lake First NationPeterborough casesHiawartha First Nationhow many cases in Peterborugh
Flyers
More weekly flyers