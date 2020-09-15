Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at Fairhaven long-term care home in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak has been declared after an employee at the Fairhaven long-term care facility in Peterborough tested positive for COVID-19, the facility announced Tuesday.

According to Fairhaven executive director Lionel Towns, Peterborough Public Health confirmed the test result and declared an outbreak at the municipally owned facility on Dutton Road.

“We continue to work closely with Peterborough Public Health to monitor the situation,” he said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Towns said effective immediately, the following measures will be implemented:

All residents and staff members will be tested, starting Tuesday.

All residents in the home areas in which the individual worked will also be tested.

Contact tracing by the health unit will occur for the staff member who tested positive.

All general and caregiver visits are halted until the case is resolved.

All leaves of absences halted until the case is resolved.

Towns said the employee will not be permitted to return to work until 48 hours after they have a negative test result.

Story continues below advertisement

“The co-operation of family members and others is critical for keeping Fairhaven residents safe,” he said.

— More to come.