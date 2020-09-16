Three passengers injured, driver unhurt in crash after Highway 2 race: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a vehicle allegedly involved in a race down Highway 2 lost control and rolled on Monday morning.

Treherne RCMP say they responded to the scene just east of St. Claude, Man., around 10 a.m.

They found a BMW sedan in the ditch, suffering serious damage.

Mounties’ investigation has found that the car was racing a Chevy Malibu, heading east down the highway, when the two vehicles passed another car going the same direction.

Video provided by a nearby restaurants’ security footage shows the BMW passing on the shoulder.

At 10am on Sept 14, 2 cars were racing on #MBHwy2. As they came upon another vehicle, one car took the WB lane & the other took the shoulder, lost control 1 km later & rolled several times. 21yo passenger ejected & in critical condition. 21yo driver uninjured. #rcmpmb #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/BcMcCk1gbV — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 16, 2020

RCMP say shortly after that, the BMW lost control and rolled several times.

A 21-year-old man was thrown from the vehicle and was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital by STARS air ambulance where he remains in critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition, and an adult female was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, was uninjured.

St. Claude is about 100 kms southeast of Winnipeg.

Another angle of the crashed car that injured three people. Manitoba RCMP

Mounties believe speed to be a factor in the crash, and are continuing their investigation, along with its Criminal Collision Investigation Team.

“Our officers are encountering more and more reckless drivers who are endangering the lives of every single person on our roads” said Sgt. Mark Hume of the Manitoba RCMP Traffic Services. “Speeding along with extremely dangerous driving behaviours are directly leading to serious injuries and deaths across the province.

“This has to stop.” Tweet This

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB one of the biggest frustrations is that police know the speeders they catch probably aren’t breaking traffic laws for the first time.

“The odds are astronomically low that it’s the first time they’ve sped.”

