Canada

New Brunswick mass shooting trial on hold until Tuesday due to ‘unexpected’ issue

By The Staff The Canadian Press
1st Canadian jury trial amid COVID-19 pandemic underway in Fredericton
It’s been over two years since Matthew Vincent Raymond was taken into custody by the Fredericton Police after two officers and two civilians were shot and killed. As Callum Smith reports, the events leading to that arrest are not in dispute.

The murder trial for a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people has been put on hold until next week.

Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen’s Bench told the 12-person jury today that the parties need to discuss unexpected issues before Matthew Raymond‘s trial can resume.

Accused Fredericton shooter Matthew Raymond found fit to stand trial on murder charges
Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Trending Stories
On Tuesday, lawyers for Raymond acknowledged their client shot and killed the four people but they said he is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Read more: Defence lawyers say mass shooter in Fredericton not criminally responsible

The jury heard opening statements and reviewed some of the evidence that will be presented during the trial.

Jurors have been asked to return Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
