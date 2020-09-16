New Brunswick mass shooting trial on hold until Tuesday due to ‘unexpected’ issue

Send this page to someone via email

The murder trial for a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people has been put on hold until next week.

Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen’s Bench told the 12-person jury today that the parties need to discuss unexpected issues before Matthew Raymond‘s trial can resume.

Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Raymond acknowledged their client shot and killed the four people but they said he is not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

The jury heard opening statements and reviewed some of the evidence that will be presented during the trial.

Jurors have been asked to return Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020.