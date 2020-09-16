New Winnipeg comic con postponed due to pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

A new attempt at bringing a large-scale comic convention to Winnipeg has been delayed by the coronavirus.

The organizers of Winnipeg Comiccon (WCC) said Wednesday their inaugural event, planned for Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at the RBC Convention Centre, is being moved to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WCC had stepped in to fill the void left by the Central Canada Comic Con (C4), which called it quits last fall after serving the Winnipeg region with an annual convention for over a decade — and roots going back to smaller events in the mid-90s.

The new event, presented by a Montreal-based group that had previous success in eastern Canada, was announced in late November 2019.

“We were looking forward to bringing our brand of the comic con experience to Winnipeg for the first time this fall, so that makes the current situation especially difficult,” said co-founder Scott Péron.

“Even so, the Comiccon leadership team is looking to the future with hope and optimism, as we prepare a fantastic inaugural event for next fall.

“We hope everyone will remain healthy this fall and winter, and look forward to contributing to Winnipeg’s culture, tourism and economy next year.”

People who purchased tickets for this year’s now-cancelled event can visit the COVID-19 page on the convention’s website for more details.

Large events like conventions are among the hardest hit by the pandemic, with ​RBC Convention Centre president and CEO Drew Fisher telling 680 CJOB last week that many of the facility’s planned events were being postponed due to social distancing limits and other pandemic health measures.

“Most of the convention business that’s being booked now is for future years,” he said.

“With the limitations on travel, it does make it very difficult to have a convention — and then gathering sizes that are being limited right across Canada, that absolutely has had an effect on the business being booked in the convention sector.”

