Woodstock police investigate sharp objects found on school playground

Thumbtacks and sewing needles found on several playgrounds on Monday have prompted the Woodstock Police Service to start an investigation.

In a release, police say they received multiple reports of thumbtacks and sewing needles at Southside Park and Central Public School in Woodstock.

At 7 a.m., police responded to a call from the City of Woodstock Parks Department after staff located the sharp objects in the mulch and sandbox at Southside Park.

While city park staff cleared up the area, police say a suspicious unknown male was in the area of the cadet building.

The suspect is described as having long, shaggy brown hair slicked back, unshaved, wearing dark clothes, a hoodie, and carrying a black backpack.

Later in the day at 12;30 p.m., officers report that thumb tacks were found around the schoolyard and playground at Central Public School on Hunter Street.

In a release sent home to Central Public School parents, the Thames Valley District School Board said the school immediately contacted police after the pins were found in the Primary and Junior/Intermediate playground areas.

“No students or staff have been injured; however, the entire school playground will remain closed until Board staff are able to thoroughly inspect all areas of the yard,” the release said.

Police say 10 more sewing needles were found under the spiderweb climber at Southside Park Monday afternoon.

Police encourage parents to do a thorough inspection of the area before allowing their children to play on the playground spaces.

Police say, officers, parks staff, and school staff regularly monitor, inspect, and clean up these locations to ensure the safety of the children using the areas.

Anyone who finds any sharp objects in the play areas is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

