Canada

Funeral to be held for man killed at Toronto mosque

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2020 6:22 am
Toronto mosque urges calm, vigilance in wake of volunteer caretaker’s fatal stabbing
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 15, 2020): As Catherine McDonald reports, worshippers say they worry the suspect wanted for killing a mosque caretaker might be connected to the death of a homeless man not far away.

TORONTO — A funeral will be held today for a man who was killed outside a Toronto mosque where he volunteered.

The International Muslim Organization of Toronto says it will honour Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, 58, who was stabbed to death Saturday evening

Police say Zafis was killed by an unknown suspect while he sat outside the mosque as he controlled entry to the building in order to comply with public health protocols.

Read more: ‘Be aware of your surroundings’: Toronto police continue probing fatal west-end stabbings

Police say there are many similarities between Zafis’ homicide and a nearby killing five days earlier.

The mosque says the incident should not discourage congregants from attending service, despite the fear it has created in the community.

Zafis’ funeral will take place following early-afternoon prayers at the mosque.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
