Preserving the past for the future at Kingston’s Frontenac County Court House

Send this page to someone via email

Some important restoration work continues at one of Kingston’s most recognizable buildings.

The Frontenac County Court House is showing its age and repairs are badly needed, with both time and the elements having taken their toll on the national historic site. At a cost of $450,000 restoration is now happening on the second of the building’s two cupolas.

Read more: Work continues on historic Fort Frontenac wall in downtown Kingston

Speros Kanellos is the director of facilities management and construction for the city.

“The cupola basically helps add ventilation to the building,” Kanellos explained.

2:04 Restoring Canadian history at Bellevue House in Kingston Restoring Canadian history at Bellevue House in Kingston

Now, the team of four skilled tradespeople is dealing with a problem — one Kanellos says has been years in the making.

Story continues below advertisement

“Over time we had some deterioration of the materials that were originally used to construct the cupola, and there was patching done over the years, to our understanding,” Kanellos says.

“But now, this time, it needed a full restoration so that it would stay watertight for many decades to come.”

Read more: Crumbling Fort Frontenac wall forces closure of sidewalk near La Salle Causeway

Whether it’s the copper work, the fabrication of different items for the project or even coat after coat of paint, heritage projects are tricky, and it’s up to the Barrie, Ont.-based Ultimate Construction crew to help preserve the past for the future.

Kanellos says the work on the courthouse and it cupolas is being done right.

It’s a national heritage site of Canada,” Kanellos says. “It has significant importance to our community from a heritage and cultural point of view.

“We have to ensure that this restoration is done right and that it will last for many years.”

Kanellos says the scaffolding should come down by mid-fall.

2:08 Historic Kingston fountain set for restoration work Historic Kingston fountain set for restoration work

Story continues below advertisement