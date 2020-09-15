Preserving the past for the future at Kingston’s Frontenac County Court House

Some important restoration work continues at one of Kingston’s most recognizable buildings.
The Frontenac County Court House is showing its age and repairs are badly needed, with both time and the elements having taken their toll on the national historic site. At a cost of $450,000 restoration is now happening on the second of the building’s two cupolas.
Speros Kanellos is the director of facilities management and construction for the city.
“The cupola basically helps add ventilation to the building,” Kanellos explained.
Now, the team of four skilled tradespeople is dealing with a problem — one Kanellos says has been years in the making.
“Over time we had some deterioration of the materials that were originally used to construct the cupola, and there was patching done over the years, to our understanding,” Kanellos says.
“But now, this time, it needed a full restoration so that it would stay watertight for many decades to come.”
Whether it’s the copper work, the fabrication of different items for the project or even coat after coat of paint, heritage projects are tricky, and it’s up to the Barrie, Ont.-based Ultimate Construction crew to help preserve the past for the future.
Kanellos says the work on the courthouse and it cupolas is being done right.
It’s a national heritage site of Canada,” Kanellos says. “It has significant importance to our community from a heritage and cultural point of view.
“We have to ensure that this restoration is done right and that it will last for many years.”
Kanellos says the scaffolding should come down by mid-fall.
