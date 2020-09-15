Menu

Politics

Southwest Nova Scotia lobster fishermen protest First Nations fishery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2020 3:45 pm
Sipekne’katik First Nation fishermen say their right to fish denied
As the Sipekne'katik First Nation fishermen prepare traps for the lobster fishing season, the band has written a letter calling on the province, federal government and the RCMP to uphold the rule of law. The band alleges they are being denied their right to fish. Alicia Draus reports.

WEYMOUTH, N.S. – Hundreds of commercial lobster fishermen conducted a protest Tuesday at two wharves in southwestern Nova Scotia over what they say is an illegal fishery in St. Marys Bay.

The fisherman say a communal First Nations lobster fishery in the area is also being used for commercial purposes, which they say is prohibited.

Read more: Calls from Sipekne’katik First Nation for government and RCMP to uphold rule of law

The Mi’kmaq First Nations have denied the allegation, stating their right to fish for a moderate livelihood has been confirmed by a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling.

Bernie Berry of Coldwater Lobster Association says the protests in Saulnierville and Weymouth were mostly peaceful.

But he says there was a heated exchange between a group of people on the Weymouth wharf.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Fisheries in Atlantic Canada anxious as they await federal aid package

He says the fishermen want the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to enforce its regulations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
