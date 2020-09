Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph announced on Twitter that city hall is currently in lockdown.

They say that police are on scene investigating.

The city says it will provide further updates once it has more details.

More to follow…

City hall is on lockdown. Guelph Police is on scene investigating. We’ll provide updates as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/t862m4XRa5 — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) September 15, 2020

Story continues below advertisement