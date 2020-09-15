Premier Doug Ford to visit Guelph on Tuesday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to spend Tuesday afternoon in Guelph.
Ford is expected to be joined by Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.
Read more: More lockdowns possible if Ontario’s coronavirus cases continue to increase, Doug Ford says
The premier is expected to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
It’ll be the premier’s first trip to Guelph and it appears to be part of his tour around the province to thank businesses for stepping up during the pandemic.
Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise
Ford’s stop in Guelph comes as Ontario reported 251 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
Trending Stories
Almost half of the cases were recorded in Toronto and Peel Region as the provincial case total now stands at 45,068.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments