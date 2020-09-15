Menu

Health

Premier Doug Ford to visit Guelph on Tuesday

By Matt Carty Global News
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said during a COVID-19 update on Monday that 'we all know that a second wave of this virus is coming,' and the province’s recent case numbers are a 'cause for concern.'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to spend Tuesday afternoon in Guelph.

Ford is expected to be joined by Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

Read more: More lockdowns possible if Ontario’s coronavirus cases continue to increase, Doug Ford says

The premier is expected to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

It’ll be the premier’s first trip to Guelph and it appears to be part of his tour around the province to thank businesses for stepping up during the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise

Ford’s stop in Guelph comes as Ontario reported 251 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Almost half of the cases were recorded in Toronto and Peel Region as the provincial case total now stands at 45,068.

