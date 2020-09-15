Premier Doug Ford to visit Guelph on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to spend Tuesday afternoon in Guelph.

Ford is expected to be joined by Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade.

The premier is expected to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

It’ll be the premier’s first trip to Guelph and it appears to be part of his tour around the province to thank businesses for stepping up during the pandemic.

2:36 Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise Coronavirus: Doug Ford, Justin Trudeau push vigilance as COVID-19 cases rise

Ford’s stop in Guelph comes as Ontario reported 251 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Almost half of the cases were recorded in Toronto and Peel Region as the provincial case total now stands at 45,068.