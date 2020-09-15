Peterborough police seek shooting victim at Chamberlain Street residence

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are looking for a shooting victim following an incident on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were called to a residence on Chamberlain Street around 6 a.m.

Police say the ongoing investigation at the residence is in relation to a shooting. Investigators believe a male was injured during the incident.

“The whereabouts of this male is currently unknown,” police stated on Tuesday afternoon.

The service is encouraging the victim to seek medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the service at 705-876-1122, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

It’s the second shooting in the city in less than a month following an incident on Water Street on Aug. 25 that left one person in critical condition.

