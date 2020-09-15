Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek shooting victim at Chamberlain Street residence

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 2:56 pm
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police are seeking a suspected shooting victim following an incident at a Chamberlain Street residence early Tuesday. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are looking for a shooting victim following an incident on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, officers were called to a residence on Chamberlain Street around 6 a.m.

Police say the ongoing investigation at the residence is in relation to a shooting. Investigators believe a male was injured during the incident.

Read more: 1 in critical condition following overnight shooting in Peterborough, police say

“The whereabouts of this male is currently unknown,” police stated on Tuesday afternoon.

The service is encouraging the victim to seek medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the service at 705-876-1122, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

It’s the second shooting in the city in less than a month following an incident on Water Street on Aug. 25 that left one person in critical condition.

1 in critical condition following overnight shooting in Peterborough: police
1 in critical condition following overnight shooting in Peterborough: police
