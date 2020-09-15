Province now considering five different options for B.C. North Shore transit crossing

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is now considering five options for a potential rapid transit crossing from Vancouver to the North Shore.

After conducting a technical feasibility study the province has determined the best possible options.

The options are:

Downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale via First Narrows (tunnel crossing)

Downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale via Brockton Point (tunnel crossing)

Downtown Vancouver to West Vancouver via Lonsdale (tunnel crossing)

Downtown Vancouver to Lonsdale via Second Narrows (new bridge crossing)

Burnaby to Lonsdale via Second Narrows (new bridge crossing)

The province has dropped the Burnaby to Lonsdale via Second Narrows (existing bridge crossing) option that was being considered in March,

“Our government is committed to creating greener and more liveable cities and boosting access to transit as much as possible,” Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said in a release.

“This study shows possibilities that can be considered in future planning. It’s exciting to look towards a future high-speed connection that will make moving around on the North Shore and Greater Vancouver easier and greener.”

Traffic gridlock in North and West Vancouver and on the two existing bridge crossings has been a perennial headache for North Shore residents.

But this plan will not provide any immediate relief. Any recommendations on options will be part of TransLink’s 2050 transportation plan. There is no cost linked to the project yet or timeline on when it will be completed.

The study, led by Mott MacDonald Canada, resulted in the five possible routes for future planning consideration.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the districts of North Vancouver and West Vancouver and the cities of Vancouver and North Vancouver contributed joint funding towards the study. TransLink oversaw technical work.

“Congestion on the North Shore remains a major issue and has the potential to increase as we welcome more residents to our region,” City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan said.

“TransLink will continue to support the province in studying solutions for the North Shore and consider any findings for our long-term plan.”